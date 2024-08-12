Cardinals Could Demote Slugger To Make Room For Phenom, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals need to do something right now.
St. Louis is in the mix for a National League Wild Card spot but hasn't been as good since the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline as it hoped it would be.
Young slugger Nolan Gorman hasn't performed as expected this season so the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Benjamin Hochman said.
"With runners in scoring position, the Cards have the second-worst OPS in Major League Baseball (only the White Sox are worse)," Hochman said. "The Cards are tied for the fourth-most runners left on base. And they’re 21st in runs scored. Their offense is average as is — thus it’s even more painful that the times some offense is created, runs often aren’t. OK, can Jordan Walker help? At this point, it wouldn’t hurt to see. I say call him up...
"The Cardinals, of course, struggle hitting left-handed pitching. The outfielder Walker is a righty. And the outfielder Nootbaar, albeit who hits lefty, hasn’t been hitting much of anything of late. Maybe this promotion means the end of Brandon Crawford? Or possibly a demotion for Nolan Gorman (though, as mentioned in a recent column, his bat is still dangerous off the bench, even with some holes in it). Regardless of who is in the move, the Cards should make the move."
Walker is the Cardinals' top prospect and had a solid rookie year but was demoted early on this season. He is starting to look better again in the minor leagues. Why not give him a chance at this point?
