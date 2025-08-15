Cardinals Could Pursue Reunion With Former First Round Draft Pick To Boost Bullpen
The St. Louis Cardinals are a team that may not spend much this coming offseason due to sparse crowds in 2025. They were sellers at the trade deadline, sending Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz, all three rental relievers to other contending teams. They are only 3 1/2 games back of the New York Mets in the National League Wild Card race, but have fallen to .500 following a series loss to the lowly Colorado Rockies.
If they do any spending this offseason, it seems most likely that bullpen help will be at the top of their list. Maton was their only free agent signing last offseason. St. Louis has pieced together a solid back-end trio of JoJo Romero, Riley O'Brien and Kyle Leahy, but more help might be needed.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed his top 25 impending free agents this coming offseason, and among them was New York Yankees reliever and former Cardinal Luke Weaver, who has put together another solid season in the Bronx.
Could Cardinals Reunite With Former First Round Pick?
"Weaver will be one of the best high-leverage set-up relievers on the free-agent market. He has a 2.68 ERA and 0.80 WHIP in 45 appearances. Batters are hitting .151 against his four-seamer and .140 against his changeup. He ranks in the 95th percentile in xERA and the 99th percentile in xBA," Bowden wrote on Friday.
Weaver took over for Clay Holmes last October as the Yankees closer. He could potentially serve in multiple bullpen roles if signed by the Cardinals. This season, he has posted a 1.2 WAR and recorded eight saves in 45 appearances.
The 31-year-old right-hander was St. Louis' first round pick back in 2014. He began his career in 2016 as a starter and was with the team until being sent to the Arizona Diamondbacks in December of 2018 for Paul Goldschmidt.
Since then, he has bounced around between the Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners and Yankees. New York picked him up in 2023.
He could be a solid addition to any bullpen, but St. Louis could certainly use his presence at the back end of their bullpen with Helsley now gone. It will be interesting to see how they attack the offseason and if they do any spending on free agents.
It might be another quiet one, but Weaver would be worth the money.
