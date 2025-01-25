Cardinals Could Reunite With $4.7 Million Former All-Star To Fill Need For Offense
The St. Louis Cardinals have been quiet this offseason. They have not made a single trade or signed anybody in free agency. A lot hinges on whether or not they can trade Nolan Arenado.
Regardless of what happens with their star third baseman, John Mozeliak has expressed his desire to add a right-handed bat with power to the mix. There are still several buy-low options available in free agency.
There are even a few former Cardinals that remain unsigned as of now. If the Cardinals want a reunion, they might be wise to take a look at Paul DeJong, who spent last season with the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals.
"DeJong is not a perfect player (32.4% K-rate in 2024), but he’s at least a quality big leaguer who could help most teams in the infield next season," Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball wrote.
"The 31-year-old made the most of the playing time he got with the Chicago White Sox last season, hitting 18 home runs before the trade deadline. He doesn’t play great defense at short, but can still plug that gap (-9 DRS, -1 OAA) well enough for a team that doesn’t have a better answer."
DeJong hit just .227 last year but also hit 24 home runs and had 56 RBI. He was an All-Star with St. Louis in 2019. The Cardinals traded him to the Toronto Blue Jays at the deadline in 2023.
He provides power from the right side of the plate and can play all four infield positions. St. Louis could use a utility infielder, as their only option right now is Thomas Saggese.
If Arenado is traded, then Saggese will likely be inserted into the starting lineup. Then, the Cardinals will have a need for a utility infielder.
