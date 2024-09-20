Cardinals Could Snatch Dodgers $73 Million All-Star, Per Insider
If the St. Louis Cardinals want to make a run to the playoffs in 2025, they need to improve their offense drastically.
St. Louis' pitching took a step forward -- although it does need a new hurler -- but its offense wasn't where it wanted to be. The Cardinals ranked towards the bottom of the league in numerous offensive categories, and overall, it didn't cut it.
Injuries certainly played a role for the Cardinals this season. St. Louis didn't have its expected starting outfield available for a single game in 2024. Tommy Edman was going to start in center field, but injuries changed things, and then he was traded. Jordan Walker was demoted. Lars Nootbaar has dealt with injuries himself this season and has taken a slight step back.
Things didn't go as planned, and now the Cardinals could use a slugger in the outfield to help. Because of this, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand mentioned Los Angeles Dodgers Teoscar Hernándezas a fit.
"The outfield has been an enigma for the Cardinals for much of the past decade. Matt Holliday is the last Cardinals outfielder to make an All-Star team back in 2015, and while the club has produced players such as Harrison Bader, Dylan Carlson, and Tyler O’Neill in recent years, all have been traded elsewhere after failing to live up to expectations," Feinsand said. "Prior to that, St. Louis dealt both Randy Arozarena and Adolis García before giving either a serious look.
"Perhaps signing an offensive-minded outfielder -- no, we’re not talking about Juan Soto, but rather someone such as Anthony Santander or Teoscar Hernández -- would help revive the lineup."
Hernández has spent the 2024 season with the Dodgers and is slashing .267/.334/.487 with 29 home runs and 90 RBIs. That production immediately would make him St. Louis' best offensive outfielder if it could get a deal done. He's projected to receive a deal worth roughly $73 million, according to Spotrac.
