Cardinals Predicted To Sign Projected $95 Million All-Star Outfielder
If the St. Louis Cardinals want to make it back to the postseason in 2025, they need to add some more firepower to the starting lineup.
St. Louis' starting rotation took a step forward in 2024, but the offense took a step back. With just 10 games left in the season, St. Louis ranks 24th in runs scored, 23rd in home runs, 20th in stolen bases, 13th in batting average, and 14th in on-base percentage.
Those metrics need to improve in 2025 if the Cardinals want to return to the playoffs. The Cardinals should be active in free agency and target at least one slugger as well as a frontline starting pitcher.
It's too early to know what St. Louis will do, but MLB.com's Mark Feinsand mentioned Baltimore Orioles All-Star Anthony Santander as a fit.
"Perhaps signing an offensive-minded outfielder -- no, we’re not talking about Juan Soto, but rather someone such as Anthony Santander or Teoscar Hernández -- would help revive the lineup," Feinsand said.
Santander has been one of the Orioles' best hitters in 2024. He earned his first All-Star nod and currently is slashing .237/.307/.506 with 41 home runs and 95 RBIs. Both totals are career-highs for Santander and he still has time to add to them.
He's projected to receive a contract this winter worth around $95 million across four years, according to Spotrac.
St. Louis could use a boost, and Santander is very underrated. Why not give him a chance?
