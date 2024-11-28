Cardinals could target Dodgers Top Prospect In Exchange For All-Star Closer
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to enter a slight rebuild after missing the postseason for the second consecutive year. They finished 2024 with an 83-79 record.
As part of their rebuild, they are likely going to trade away a few players. With Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras already confirming they'll stay, Nolan Arenado and Ryan Helsley are the most likely players to be traded.
Helsley is in the final year of his contract and is coming off a season in which he set the all-time single season save record in Cardinals history and became the National League Reliever of the Year.
If the Cardinals do trade him, they could trade him to the Los Angeles Dodgers and pick up outfielder Daulton Rushing, who is the Dodgers' top prospect. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed him as a potential trade piece.
"The Los Angeles Dodgers shifted Dalton Rushing to left field down the stretch, and with Will Smith signed to a long-term deal and backup Austin Barnes back for another year after his club option was exercised, that could be his future home," Reuter wrote.
"The 23-year-old has little left to prove in the minors offensively after hitting .273/.396/.511 with 15 extra-base hits in 169 plate appearances at Triple-A, giving him added appeal as a controllable, MLB-ready bat."
Between Double-A and Triple-A, Rushing slashed .271/.385/.512 with 26 home runs and 85 RBI. He could fit immediately into the Cardinals outfield plans and could even help them expedite their rebuild and contend again in 2026.
