Cardinals Could Target Ex-Brewers All-Star After Opting For Free Agency
The St. Louis Cardinals' bullpen has taken a massive step forward.
St. Louis currently has the eighth-ranked bullpen in baseball with a 3.64 ERA. This is a significant improvement from last season with the Cardinals had the 23rd-ranked bullpen with a 4.47 ERA. The Cardinals recently made a move ahead of the trade deadline to add more firepower but there still could be another player out there worth taking a flier on.
Former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Corey Knebel joined the Chicago White Sox on a minor league deal after missing the entire 2023 season but reportedly opted out of his deal to enter free agency on Saturday, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Mark Polishuk.
"The White Sox released right-hander Corey Knebel earlier this week, as reported by Sox Machine’s James Fegan and other members of the team’s beat," Polishuk said. "MLB.com’s profile page for Knebel lists the transaction as an 'elected free agency,' which implies that Knebel exercised an opt-out clause in the minor league contract he signed last winter.
"Knebel suffered a capsule tear in his right shoulder almost two years ago, and after missing the 2023 season entirely, he returned to action in June as part of a rehab assignment with Chicago’s rookie league affiliate... Knebel had a 5.91 ERA over 10 2/3 total innings this season, though five of his seven earned runs were surrendered in one rough outing at high-A ball. At Triple-A, Knebel had a perfect 0.00 ERA across 5 1/3 innings, with a 44.4 percent strikeout rate and 11.1 percent walk rate."
The 32-year-old hasn't appeared in a big league game since 2022 but had a 3.43 ERA in 46 appearances that year with the Philadelphia Phillies. He was even better in 2021 with a 2.45 ERA in 27 appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Knebel now is available and showed at the Triple-A level this year that he still has something left in the tank. Why not bring him on a cheap deal?
