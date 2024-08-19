Cardinals Could Target Highly-Coveted Southpaw This Winter To Boost Rotation
The St. Louis Cardinals have an important offseason ahead of them as they look to rebound from potentially two-straight losing seasons.
St. Louis' fan base is losing interest in its beloved franchise and Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak must do something to address the team's shortcomings this winter.
There's a good chance the rotation will need to be revamped for 2025 and a southpaw from a National League rival would be a solid option worth pursuing.
"The (Atlanta) Braves have tried to extend Max Fried to a long-term contract for some time but the two sides can’t seem to find common ground and it appears he’ll make it to free agency," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Aug. 12. "The two-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove Award winner will be one of the most sought-after starters on the market. He has a 3.10 ERA over eight years and more than 19 postseason appearances in his career."
Fried has logged a 7-7 record with a 3.62 ERA, 115-to-45 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .234 batting average against and a 1.25 WHIP in 121 2/3 innings pitched for the Braves in 2024.
The decorated left-handed pitcher was drafted No. 7 overall by the San Diego Padres in 2012 but made his debut in 2017 with Atlanta, where he has pitched ever since.
The Cardinals don't have a strong LHP in the rotation, with Drew Rom still early in his career and Steven Matz possibly on the chopping block to be traded this upcoming offseason.
After presumed ace Sonny Gray's regression this season, Mozeliak needs to consider going after another front-end starter this winter and Fried would be an excellent option.
