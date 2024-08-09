Cardinals Hurler Labeled 'Most Likely To Be Traded' From Club In Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have done an excellent job at retooling the pitching staff after last year's horrendous season and should be in a good spot for next year as well.
Three of the Cardinals' active starting pitchers are signed under contract through at least 2025 and Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn have reasonable club options for next year that will certainly be considered.
In other words, St. Louis might already have its rotation set for next season. However, this leaves a big question mark for one hurler who could be on the trade block this winter.
"There isn't an obvious place for him (Steven Matz) in St. Louis' future, as the club can bring back all of its current starters for another go-round in 2025," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote on Thursday when discussing which player from every team is most likely to be traded in the offseason. "If so, the Cards should at least try to shop Matz before they simply eat the $12.5 million he's owed in 2025."
Matz has logged a 10-12 record with a 4.58 ERA, 169-to-53 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .282 batting average against and a 1.37 WHIP throughout three seasons with the Cardinals.
The 33-year-old has been sidelined for the majority of this season due to a nagging lower back strain that he's been unable to shake -- despite attempting to return in June. Matz pitched 4 2/3 innings for Double-A Springfield before making his way back to the injured list.
The southpaw is making good progress in his rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis but with the recent addition of Erick Fedde to the rotation, there isn't a dire need for Matz to return.
The Cardinals could use Matz as a solid depth option for the rest of the season but given his lackluster stats from the last three seasons and susceptibility to injury, it might be time for St. Louis to move on from him this offseason.
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Fan Favorite Reportedly 'Strong Candidate' To Be Next White Sox Manager