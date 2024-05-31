Cardinals Could Target Mets Ace To Bolster Rotation Around Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals certainly are in a different position now than they were in a few weeks ago.
If you would've said two weeks ago that the Cardinals have a chance to nab a postseason spot and add around the trade deadline, many would've raised their eyebrows. St. Louis struggled out the gate but now is one of the hottest teams in baseball.
The Cardinals now are in second place in the National League Central with a 27-27 record and perceptions around the club are changing. St. Louis has talent all throughout the roster and players who started slow are starting to pick it up.
If the Cardinals can continue to play at this level, it would make a lot of sense to see them add around the trade deadline rather than subtract. One area of the club that has improved but still could use some work is the starting rotation.
One player who could make a lot of sense for St. Louis is New York Mets ace Luis Severino. The two-time All-Star has been fantastic this season but could be moved, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
While nothing is guaranteed, Heyman compiled a list of the most likely Mets to be traded and had Severino at No. 2. He will be a free agent at the end of the season so he likely wouldn't cost too much but he could help St. Louis.
Severino has compiled a 3.22 ERA and 50-to-26 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 10 starts so far this season and could be just what St. Louis needs. The Cardinals' rotation has been better this season but is having its depth tested right now with Steven Matz out with an injury.
If the Mets continue to struggle, St. Louis should give them a call about the veteran starter.
