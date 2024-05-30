Ex-Cardinals Hurler May Be Traded This Summer; Reunion Makes Perfect Sense
The St. Louis Cardinals have been dealt some heavy blows this season.
St. Louis has dealt with some high-impact injuries and can't seem to get fully healthy. The Cardinals haven't been at full strength at any point this season and may not have one of their top free agent additions available for a single game this season.
The Cardinals lost high-leverage reliever Keynan Middleton in Spring Training to a forearm injury and he hasn't been able to make an appearance yet. He will be having more testing done and there is a chance that he may need surgery.
St. Louis has looked like one of the best teams in baseball lately and if it can keep it up may look to add around the trade deadline. The bullpen is an area that could use a boost and one former Cardinals may be available.
It's still too early to know exactly who will be traded, but New York Mets pitcher Adam Ottavino could be on the move, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.
"The Mets could be a one-stop shop for contenders for relief pitching. (Jorge Lopez) is playing for $2 million this year; the lefty (Jake Diekman) is making $4 million this year, and his deal with the Mets contains a $1 million buyout of a $4 million team option for 2025; Ottavino is making $4.5 million."
Ottavino was selected in the first round of the 2006 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft and made his big league debut with the team in 2010. He has developed into a very solid reliever since leaving St. Louis and if he is available, could be the type of arm the team could add to bolster depth.
He has a career 3.48 ERA in 686 total appearances and likely wouldn't cost too much in a trade with New York. If he does become available, St. Louis should give the Mets a call.
More MLB: Cardinals Should 'Keep An Eye' On White Sox Ace As Possible Trade Candidate