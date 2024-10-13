Cardinals Could Target Red Sox Veteran To Fill Rotation Hole For 2025
After finishing 83-79 and missing the postseason for the second consecutive year, the St. Louis Cardinals are expected to enter a rebuild of sorts.
The magnitude of such is not yet known, but we can expect to see some players traded away from the Cardinals. Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado, Ryan Helsley, and even Erick Fedde could be dealt.
Still, the Cardinals could add some veterans in free agency on affordable deals. They won't go crazy, but they can still bring in some players.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report lists right-hander Nick Pivetta as one of the top free agent starting pitchers available. Perhaps St. Louis could take a chance on him.
Pivetta brings swing-and-miss capability to a rotation, which could benefit the Cardinals. Many of their starters don't exactly miss bats.
The veteran right-hander does struggle a bit with home runs, but in a more pitcher-friendly park such as Busch Stadium, he should be able to control it a little better, similarly to Lance Lynn this past season.
The 31-year-old started 26 games for the Red Sox this season, logging 145 2/3 innings, striking out 172 batters, walking just 36 batters and posting a modest 4.14 ERA.
St. Louis would need him Pivetta to remain healthy. They don't have a whole lot of options to fill holes if pitchers get hurt. Still, he could be an interesting fit in St. Louis. He's not an ace, but he could profile similarly to pitchers such as Lynn and Kyle Gibson.
We'll see if the Cardinals take a chance on him.
