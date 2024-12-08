Cardinals Could Target Two-Time World Series Champion to Boost Bullpen For 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals are about to enter a reset period that may include them trading away players such as Ryan Helsley, Nolan Arenado, Steven Matz or Erick Fedde.
The team is taking a step back from signing high-profile free agents and will instead focus on youth and player development. While John Mozeliak has said his plan is to keep Helsley, he could simply be trying to drive the All-Star closer's price up.
Assuming that Helsley is traded, St. Louis is going to need to find a reliever to replace him in order to fill out their roster for 2025.
Thomas Gauvain of FanSided proposed the idea of St. Louis signing right-hander Blake Treinen.
"The Cardinals have been linked to right-hander reliever Blake Treinen, who finished 2024 with a 1.93 ERA, 0.943 WHIP, and 56 strikeouts in 46.2 innings. Treinen, 36, was the Oakland Athletics' closer back in 2018 and 2019 when he had a combined 54 saves. He hasn't seen significant work late in games since 2021, but his 10.8 K/9 rate would be one of the best in the Cardinals' relief corps," Gauvain wrote.
The 36-year-old had a strong season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, going 7-3 with a 1.93 ERA in 50 appearances while also recording a save and averaging 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
If Helsley is gone, Treinen can serve as the closer for St. Louis. And if the Cardinals find themselves out of contention at the trade deadline in 2025, they could flip Treinen to a contender and reap the rewards of a big return.
More MLB: Red Sox Are 'Nice Alternative' For Cardinals $74M Star In Blockbuster