Cardinals Could Target Veteran Mariners Slugger To Boost Lineup For 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals will not be going to the postseason in 2024. They made some improvements after finishing 71-91 in 2023, but they weren't enough to carry the club back to October.
What failed the Cardinals this season was their lack of offense. In order to improve in 2025, they will need to invest in a power bat, specifically from the right side of the plate.
St. Louis is expected to have a lesser payroll next season, but that shouldn't stop them from making a few moves to improve their roster after missing the playoffs two straight years. Perhaps they could look at Seattle Mariners designated hitter Justin Turner.
Turner will be turning 40 years old next season, and it remains to be seen if he will ultimately decide to play one more year. However, if he chooses to play again, St. Louis could be a good fit for him.
Paul Goldschmidt is likely gone after a disappointing season of his own, leaving room for St. Louis to add a bat. Turner would be a solid veteran presence and somebody who could mentor some of the Cardinals' younger players.
The 39-year-old slugger is hitting .258 with 11 home runs, 49 RBI, and a .739 OPS. He also shouldn't be too expensive given his age, which could benefit the Cardinals while also allowing them to trim a little payroll.
It will be interesting to see if Turner is on the Cardinals radar this coming offseason. Even in his advanced age, he is able to produce and could help the Cardinals in 2025.
More MLB: Cardinals $130 Million Superstar 'Basically Gone' After 2024 Season