Cardinals Could Value 'Emotion Over Evidence' In Important Decision This Winter
The St. Louis Cardinals offseason plans aren't set in stone yet, as there are still 41 games left to play but things could get interesting depending on how the rest of the season goes.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has some tough decisions to make this winter and it's too early to tell what direction he'll take after this season is over.
Regardless of whether the Cardinals make the playoffs this year, an insider thinks Mozeliak could be steered by emotion to re-sign a declining superstar.
"Goldschmidt’s decline since his 2022 MVP season has been rapid, and the Cardinals would be intentionally valuing emotion over evidence if they prioritize his free-agent return after this season," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Ben Frederickson wrote Friday.
Goldschmidt is batting .230 with 37 extra-base hits including 18 home runs, 47 RBIs and a .680 OPS in 116 games played for St. Louis this season.
The 36-year-old hasn't looked like himself at the plate for most of 2024. Watching Goldschmidt struggle the way he has this year has some speculating that he'll retire after the season's over.
Over the last three seasons, Goldschmidt's performance has regressed. He went from logging a .317/.404/.578 slash line with 41 home runs and 115 RBIs in 2022 to batting .268 with 31 home runs and 80 RBIs the following season.
This has been the worst season of Goldschmidt's illustrious career. The five-time Silver Slugger will likely sign a lucrative contract because of his track record and the Cardinals will have to decide -- do they take a risk and re-sign the declining fan favorite or break fans' hearts by letting him walk?
