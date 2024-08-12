Cardinals Superstar Linked To Potential Offseason Retirement, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals' offseason plans aren't set in stone yet, as there's still plenty of baseball left to play in 2024, which could impact the organization's direction this winter.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak will have to make some tough decisions this offseason in regards to re-signing impending free agents and whether to pick up veteran starters Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson's club options for 2025.
One of the most important moves Mozeliak will have to make after this season ends is whether to re-sign a struggling veteran or let him walk. Perhaps this season could be it for the decorated slugger.
"Although he’s (Paul Goldschmidt) just two years removed from winning the National League MVP Award, the seven-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner and five-time Silver Slugger is nearing the end of a fabulous career," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Monday. "It will be interesting to see if he decides to retire or keep playing."
Goldschmidt is batting .232 with 36 extra-base hits including 18 home runs, 47 RBIs and a .687 OPS in 113 games played for St. Louis this season.
The 36-year-old is having the worst season of his career at the plate and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, it's tough to determine whether it would be in the organization's best interest to re-sign him for 2025.
The Cardinals have a power-hitting first baseman in their farm system who is well overdue to make the next step to the majors, so it could be argued that St. Louis already has a replacement for Goldschmidt.
Nonetheless, Goldschmidt is a potential future Hall of Fame candidate who has the potential to bounce back next year if he decides to continue playing. If that's the case, the Cardinals might have to decide if they want to risk overspending on a declining veteran or move forward with developing a rising star.
