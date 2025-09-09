Cardinals Development Of Former Top Prospect Should Be Priority To Finish 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals are just 4 1/2 games back in the National League Wild Card race, but with less than three weeks left in the regular season, hopes of making the postseason seem remote. They are also a game under the .500 mark at 72-73 following an excruciating defeat at the hands of the Seattle Mariners on Monday. At this point, the best the Cardinals can do is finish strong and play the role of spoiler on contending ballclubs.
Several young players have taken steps forward in 2025, while others haven't quite panned out. One that hasn't performed up to expectations is outfielder Jordan Walker.
Johnny Flores Jr. of The Athletic listed the top priority for all 30 Major League teams as the 2025 season winds down, and for the Cardinals, it was getting Walker to finish the year on a positive note.
Cardinals Priority Should Be Jordan Walker Finishing Strong
"Prior to his two-run walk-off single on Saturday, the former top prospect was in the midst of an 0-for-25 stretch, with 10 strikeouts. That stretch also included some very public concerns about his commitment to his approach and preparation. Still just 23, time isn’t necessarily running out for Walker, but after what will be three disappointing seasons to start his career, it’s not like he’ll have a ton of runway heading into 2026, either. That is unless he can show the St. Louis coaching staff and front office a level of consistency that is befitting of an everyday player. There are 18 games left to make that happen," Flores wrote.
Walker recently received some public criticism from hitting coach Brant Brown. Just a few days later, he picked up a much-needed clutch hit to complete a come-from-behind win over the San Francisco Giants for the Cardinals.
Walker had a strong rookie season for St. Louis in 2023, but has regressed since then. This year, he is hitting only .215/.269/.305 with five home runs, 36 RBI, a -1.7 WAR and a .574 OPS. He also has recorded just 69 hits in 321 at-bats and has a 62 OPS+.
Needless to say, things haven't gone according to plan for Walker, but if he can finish the year strong, the Cardinals may have a little extra hope going into 2026. Walker has power, but hasn't quite been able to tap into it just yet, and that has led to some struggles.
