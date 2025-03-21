Cardinals' Electrifying Infielder 'Primed For Improvement', Says MLB Insider
Among the St. Louis Cardinals’ most exciting narratives in 2025 could be the rise of their talented young shortstop.
23-year-old Masyn Winn is becoming one of the most electrifying defensive infielders in Major League Baseball, and if he’s able to continue developing at the plate, he could come to represent a bright future for St. Louis.
On Friday, The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed Winn among the 26 players he expects to have a breakout season.
“Winn has one of the best infield arms in baseball even if it often results in a two-seam sinker rather than the preferred four-seamer,” Bowden wrote.
“His throws across the diamond can be clocked between 95 and 100 mph, which shouldn’t be a problem for the Cardinals’ new first baseman, Willson Contreras, who was used to that type of velocity when catching some members of the team’s pitching staff.”
“A Gold Glove finalist last year, Winn has plus range to both sides, which isn’t always appreciated because he and third baseman Nolan Arenado often overlap each other. Winn hit .267 last season with a .314 on-base percentage, 15 homers, 32 doubles, five triples and 11 steals. He’s committed to improving his ability to draw walks and hit line drives and is primed for improvement in his third big-league season.”
St. Louis selected Winn in the second round of the 2020 MLB draft, and he excelled in their farm system, resulting in a big league promotion by 2023. He’s accrued a .251 batting average to go along with 17 home runs and 69 RBI so far in his nascent career with the Cardinals.
