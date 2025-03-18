Cardinals Predicted To Fire Manager Mid-Season: 'Pressure Coming'
The season hasn’t even begun, but the forecast is grim for St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol.
On top of recent reports that Marmol is on the hot seat, FanSided’s Thomas Gauvain released a new piece on Tuesday predicting that Marmol won’t last the season.
“The Cardinals will have a new manager by the end of the year, but Oli Marmol will stay on the staff,” Gauvain wrote.
“Marmol is … under a lot of pressure … to show some form of progress and growth this year. Whether it be progress via the success of young players or progress via a division crown and a playoff berth, progress is essential to Marmol's future with the club. There's also pressure coming from outside the organization to find a new manager.”
“Former players and Cardinal legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols are seeing plenty of success as they forge their own path on the bench of the baseball diamond. … The outside pressure paired with Oli Marmol's results these last two years make it tough to envision him finishing the year as the club's manager. If the Cardinals want to maintain the legacies of players like Molina and Pujols (and keep them away from enemies), they will have to hire one of these two future Hall of Famers.”
“If Marmol is replaced mid-season, I would expect him to stay with the organization one way or another. He's received glowing reviews from players both past and present, and he is known to have a strong rapport with young players.”
The 38-year-old Marmol has tallied a 247-239 record as Cardinals manager since being promoted to the role on October 25, 2021. He signed a two-year extension with the Cardinals before last season.
Marmol previously served as St. Louis’ first base coach (2017-2019) and bench coach (2019-2021). He was also a member of the Cardinals’ organization during his playing career. He was drafted by St. Louis in the sixth round of the 2007 Major League Baseball draft and played for four seasons in the Cardinals’ farm system as a utility player.
Barring a surprise season from the Cardinals in 2025, it seems like Marmol’s days as St. Louis’ manager are numbered.
