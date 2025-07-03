Cardinals Emerging For Former Red Sox, Dodgers All-Star
If the St. Louis Cardinals add a piece or two this summer, it would make sense to add a bullpen arm.
A contender can never have enough good bullpen arms. That’s just the nature odds the business. It’s impossible to stockpile enough good relievers. It would be nice for the Cardinals to add another piece before the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline on July 31st and FanSided’s Thomas Gauvain suggested former Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox All-Star Kenley Jansen.
"RHP Kenley Jansen," Gauvain said. "When the Cardinals signed Phil Maton to a one-year deal this past offseason, they wanted him partially due to his experience in the postseason. He has a career 2.57 ERA in 28 innings in the postseason, and he was an essential piece of the 2021 and 2023 postseason runs for the Houston Astros. Kenley Jansen is probably the only available reliever with more postseason experience than Maton.
"Jansen has a (3.94) ERA this year, and he's struck out (28) batters in 29.2 innings so far. He has also recorded 15 saves as the Los Angeles Angels' de facto closer. Jansen certainly isn't the pitcher he once was now that he's 37 years old, but he's still a wily veteran who can help lead a young relief corps for the Cardinals down the stretch. Acquiring Jansen would give the Cardinals another solid right-handed pitcher for late in games to both take some of the load off of Kyle Leahy while also providing depth behind Phil Maton and Ryan Helsley."
He currently pitches for the Los Angeles Angles and has a 3.94 ERA in 33 appearances to go along with 15 saves.
