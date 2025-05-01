Cardinals Expected to Find Blockbuster Trade Partner More Easily
The St. Louis Cardinals are currently four games out of first place in the National League Central.
St. Louis is in fourth place in the division behind the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, and Cincinnati Reds. This isn't reflective of the team's action against the Reds on Thursday.
It's May now and with each passing month we are getting closer to the summer. It's been a fun season so far, although inconsistent. The Cardinals have had a some really positive moments, like Wednesday's doubleheader wins over the Reds, and some not-so-positive moments as well.
As the summer approaches, trade chatter is going to pick up even more than it already surprisingly has. The Cardinals are going to be one of the most intriguing teams out there because there is some serious talent with the organization that could be of use to contenders if the club ends up selling. If the club can turn things around, maybe president of baseball operations John Mozeliak will try to make one last run before Chaim Bloom takes over.
We'll see what happens but the trade chatter already has started. For example, FanSided's Josh Jacobs shared a post on Thursday in which he discussed three players whose trade value has increased and two whose value has dropped.
Third baseman Nolan Areanado was listed as one of the three whose value has increased.
"Nolan Arenado's trade value has risen," Jacobs said. "One player the Cardinals did aggressively shop this offseason was third baseman Nolan Arenado, who, when approached by the front office this past offseason about a potential trade, stated that he would be open to a move, but only to a select group of teams...If Arenado keeps up this pace for the next two months, the Cardinals are going to have a lot of suitors come July who would like to add Arenado's services. No, they won't get a top prospect in return at this rate, but I actually do think he has shown enough so far that, if this trend continues, he will bring in more value than he would have before.
"On top of that, there seems to be an even greater need from some of those teams that were on his "list" than there was this offseason. Max Muncy has been bad for the Dodgers, third base is by far the weakest position in the Yankees' lineup, and the Padres could really use a boost to their lineup. I do think the Cardinals will have a better chance of pulling off a deal with a team from his list come July, and maybe he'll even expand that further to other teams that are contending late into the summer."
The Cardinals tried to trade Arenado this past offseason but things didn't work out. The star infielder has been off to a solid start this season. Could the Cardinals find it easier to get something done this season?
