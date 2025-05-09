Cardinals Expected To Get Game-Changing Slugger Back
UPDATED: The St. Louis Cardinals have officially activated catcher Iván Herrera from the Injured List.
ORIGINAL POST: The St. Louis Cardinals have won five straight games and are about to get even better.
St. Louis is 19-19 on the season and has been able to stay afloat despite some bad luck this season. One thing that popped up that hurt the club early on was losing catcher Iván Herrera to a knee injury. He hasn't appeared in a big league game since April 6th against the Boston Red Sox. He suffered a left knee bone bruise that has kept him out of action.
Initially when he went down, there was a much bigger fear about the injury. But, he dodged a bullet and has been working his way back. Herrera has been on a minor league rehab assignment with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds and has continued to shine. In six games, he has slashed .391/.391/.564 with one homer and four RBIs.
He's doing well and is expected to return to the club on Friday, as shared by The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"As Jeff Jones' reports/now official on MLB's transactions page: Cardinals are optioning Luken Baker to Memphis. Points towards an Iván Herrera activation come Friday," Woo said. "Not a bad idea to keep 3 catchers, esp with Herrera coming back from injury. Plus, Yohel Pozo has done a nice job."
The move isn't official as of writing, but it is a great sign that the team's beat reporters have discussed a return for Friday. Before going down with his knee injury, Herrera was slashing .381/.458/1.048 with four homers and 11 RBIs in seven games.
