Cardinals Expected To Keep $260 Million Superstar Despite Rumors
After months of talk, it seems like things may finally be cooling down.
St. Louis Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado has been the subject of trade rumors over the last few months since the 2024 Major League Baseball season ended. It was clear both sides wanted to move on but with Arenado’s no-trade clause, he didn’t want to just leave to go anywhere.
The two sides tried for a while to get something done but it’s just not in the cards right now. FanSided’s Robert Murray reported that the expectation is that Arenado will stick around for at least the short term in St. Louis.
"The Nolan Arenado trade rumors have run rampant all offseason," Murray said. "The St. Louis Cardinals made it clear that trading the slugger was Plan A, B, C, and D this offseason. And yet, more than a week into spring training, Arenado remains with the Cardinals. The Astros were close to a deal to acquire Arenado early this winter, but he nixed a trade and made it clear he did not want to go to Houston.
"The Boston Red Sox loomed as one possibility, but that option is dead after the team signed Alex Bregman. Which means that, barring an unforeseen change, Arenado will remain in St. Louis through Opening Day."
This isn’t the most surprising update in the world at this point, but hopefully it is a sign that the trade rumors are going to stop for the short term.
He has three years left on his $260 million deal. Hopefully, he can help the Cardinals surprise some people in 2025.
