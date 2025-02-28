Cardinals Predicted To Keep $55 Million Ex-All-Star Despite Rumors
There have been so many trade rumors about the St. Louis Cardinals over the last few month that pretty everyone on the roster has been mentioned in chatter at one point or another.
While this is the case, the Cardinals didn't make any big trades and it doesn't really seem like any others are going to happen in the near future. Spring Training is in full swing and it would be surprising if any big deals got done ahead of the Opening Day barring injures or other things of that nature.
There are plenty of players who were in trade rumors but didn't get dealt, including plenty of guys on the Cardinals. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller made a list of the top trade candidates who didn't get moved and predicted where they will be at the end of the 2025 season. For Cardinals former All-Star Miles Mikolas, Miller predicted he won't be traded.
"Mikolas Ends Season With: Cardinals," Miller said. "Over the past two seasons, only Patrick Corbin allowed more earned runs (213) than Mikolas (209), and no one has signed Corbin in free agency. Mikolas will be almost 37 at the trade deadline and still owed a prorated amount of nearly $6M. Not likely there will be any takers here, but maybe he surprises us with a renaissance."
Mikolas is in the final year of a three-year, $55.7 million deal with St. Louis. He's currently 36 years old and coming off a tough season. It would be pretty surprising if a team pulled off a deal as Miller noted.
