Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Expected To Keep Fan-Favorite Amid Trade Rumors

The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to retain the All-Star...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 24, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of St. Louis Cardinals players hats and gloves in the dugout during a game with the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of St. Louis Cardinals players hats and gloves in the dugout during a game with the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images / David Kohl-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Major League Baseball offseason really picks up steam, the St. Louis Cardinals will be the team to watch on the trade block because there are so many veterans on the roster that realistically could get moved.

That starts with Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, and Willson Contreras, but doesn't stop there. Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, Nolan Gorman, Alec Burleson, and Jordan Walker are others who have had their names out there before. Donovan especially is enticing because he's coming off an All-Star season, can play elite defense all over the diamond, and is a leader in the clubhouse.

Any team would be lucky to have him, but Jon Heyman of the New York Post said that he doesn't think that Donovan is going anywhere

"I think that's a rumor that's going to go on forever and never happen," Heyman said. "It's one that's even less likely than Jarren Duran. I get it, you have extra infielders on the Cardinals. You've got extra outfielders on the Red Sox. To me, Duran, I could see the Red Sox trading him. Donovan, I wouldn't do it if I were them."

The Cardinals should keep Brendan Donovan

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan
Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) celebrates his double against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Teams surely will call about Donovan. He just slashed .287/.353/.422 with 10 home runs, 50 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 32 doubles in 118 games played. Donovan earned his first All-Star nod and already has one Gold Glove under his belt and is just 28 years old. He also won't be a free agent until 2028. This is the type of guy you want around your clubhouse if you're going to rebuild in any way.

Donovan is a winning player. Donovan isn't just a talented baseball player -- which he is -- he's also a glue guy. The Cardinals as an organization have gone through a transition over the last three years and his teammates have been effusive with their praise of Donovan's leadership, along with his play on the field.

The Cardinals are going to look different in 2026, but having a guy around, like Donovan, helps to teach the younger guys how to be winning players. That's what Donovan is and it's nice that Heyman thinks he's going to stay.

More MLB: Important Dates For Cardinals Fans To Keep In Mind

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News