Cardinals Expected To Keep Fan-Favorite Amid Trade Rumors
As the Major League Baseball offseason really picks up steam, the St. Louis Cardinals will be the team to watch on the trade block because there are so many veterans on the roster that realistically could get moved.
That starts with Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, and Willson Contreras, but doesn't stop there. Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, Nolan Gorman, Alec Burleson, and Jordan Walker are others who have had their names out there before. Donovan especially is enticing because he's coming off an All-Star season, can play elite defense all over the diamond, and is a leader in the clubhouse.
Any team would be lucky to have him, but Jon Heyman of the New York Post said that he doesn't think that Donovan is going anywhere
"I think that's a rumor that's going to go on forever and never happen," Heyman said. "It's one that's even less likely than Jarren Duran. I get it, you have extra infielders on the Cardinals. You've got extra outfielders on the Red Sox. To me, Duran, I could see the Red Sox trading him. Donovan, I wouldn't do it if I were them."
The Cardinals should keep Brendan Donovan
Teams surely will call about Donovan. He just slashed .287/.353/.422 with 10 home runs, 50 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 32 doubles in 118 games played. Donovan earned his first All-Star nod and already has one Gold Glove under his belt and is just 28 years old. He also won't be a free agent until 2028. This is the type of guy you want around your clubhouse if you're going to rebuild in any way.
Donovan is a winning player. Donovan isn't just a talented baseball player -- which he is -- he's also a glue guy. The Cardinals as an organization have gone through a transition over the last three years and his teammates have been effusive with their praise of Donovan's leadership, along with his play on the field.
The Cardinals are going to look different in 2026, but having a guy around, like Donovan, helps to teach the younger guys how to be winning players. That's what Donovan is and it's nice that Heyman thinks he's going to stay.
