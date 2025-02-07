Cardinals Eyeing 3 Teams For Nolan Arenado Trade Including Yankees
It certainly sounds like the St. Louis Cardinals are trying to get a blockbuster trade done.
That has been the case all offseason to this point. St. Louis has been trying to trade third baseman Nolan Arenado to this point. The eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove Award winner is under contract for three years.
Trading him would lower the Cardinals' payroll, but they haven't been able to get a deal done to this point. While this is the case, MLB.com's John Denton reported that the team recently engaged with the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers about potential deals.
"A sticking point in any Arenado deal could come down to how much of the $64 million remaining on Arenado’s contract the Cardinals are willing to absorb," Denton said. "Initial trade talks in early January broke down when the Cardinals refused to pay as much as $20 million toward the balance of Arenado’s contract, a source said. After failing to make much trade progress elsewhere throughout January, the Cardinals reengaged the Red Sox, Yankees, and Dodgers about possible restructured deals for the star third baseman."
All three of these teams have been floated as a fit at various times for Arenado throughout the offseason. Boston has been the one more recently linked to Arenado, but it is still in the mix for Alex Bregman in free agency. New York and Los Angeles have both been aggressive this offseason but haven't been linked to Arenado as much as Boston.
