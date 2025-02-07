Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Eyeing 3 Teams For Nolan Arenado Trade Including Yankees

Will the Cardinals get a major trade done in the near future?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

It certainly sounds like the St. Louis Cardinals are trying to get a blockbuster trade done.

That has been the case all offseason to this point. St. Louis has been trying to trade third baseman Nolan Arenado to this point. The eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove Award winner is under contract for three years.

Trading him would lower the Cardinals' payroll, but they haven't been able to get a deal done to this point. While this is the case, MLB.com's John Denton reported that the team recently engaged with the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers about potential deals.

"A sticking point in any Arenado deal could come down to how much of the $64 million remaining on Arenado’s contract the Cardinals are willing to absorb," Denton said. "Initial trade talks in early January broke down when the Cardinals refused to pay as much as $20 million toward the balance of Arenado’s contract, a source said. After failing to make much trade progress elsewhere throughout January, the Cardinals reengaged the Red Sox, Yankees, and Dodgers about possible restructured deals for the star third baseman."

All three of these teams have been floated as a fit at various times for Arenado throughout the offseason. Boston has been the one more recently linked to Arenado, but it is still in the mix for Alex Bregman in free agency. New York and Los Angeles have both been aggressive this offseason but haven't been linked to Arenado as much as Boston.

More MLB: 1 Underrated Way For Cardinals To Finish Odd Offseason

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News