Cardinals Eyeing Roster Additions In These 2 Areas
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't made any big moves yet, but it sounds like they do want to add in some capacity.
St. Louis has been quiet throughout the offseason aside from trade rumors mainly about Nolan Arenado. Those will persist until the day he either is traded or the team says they no longer plan to deal him. St. Louis has made it clear that is the plan, though.
Spring Training is approaching and we should find out more in the very near future. While this is the case, there could be additions coming in some way at least. Cardinals president of baseball operations hinted that the team is looking to add bullpen help and maybe a right-handed bat after possibly trading Arenado, as shared by MLB.com.
"Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Saturday at the team’s Winter Warm-Up event that trading third baseman Nolan Arenado remains 'priority one, two and three' for St. Louis," MLB.com shared. " However, Mozeliak acknowledged that the club remains in a holding pattern with Arenado due to the free-agent market, where fellow third baseman Alex Bregman is still unsigned.
"Mozeliak added that he’s 'hopeful; that a trade will come to fruition but characterized the chances of Arenado being dealt as 'a flip of the coin.' The Cardinals are looking to add to their bullpen and potentially acquire a right-handed bat, but Mozeliak indicated they won’t act until Arenado’s future is resolved."
Hopefully, we find out more soon.
