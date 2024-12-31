Cardinals Eyeing Trades With These 2 Players If Nolan Arenado Stays
The St. Louis Cardinals have made it clear what their intention is this offseason.
St. Louis wants to enter the 2025 season with a lower payroll and have the opportunity to "reset" the organization. The Cardinals want to give some younger guys a chance and hopefully stay competitive in the National League Central. But do so without expensive veterans on the roster in John Mozeliak's final year as president of baseball operations.
The most obvious way would be to trade Nolan Arenado. The team clearly knows this and has tried, but things haven't worked out. His contract is expensive and he had a no-trade clause in his deal.
If the Cardinals don't trade Arenado, there will be ways to pivot. The Athletic's Katie Woo and Will Sammon suggested that either Erick Fedde or Steven Matz could be on the move if Arenado is not.
"If the Cardinals are unable to find a trade partner, or remain unwilling to eat more of Arenado’s salary, they are prepared to pivot to trading away some of their starting pitchers," Woo and Sammon said. "This is not the route they prefer, as St. Louis would like to hold on to Erick Fedde until at least the trade deadline. Still, the Cardinals will continue to monitor interest levels on both Fedde and Steven Matz, two pitchers on expiring deals. The Cardinals could also move Matz, who is owed $12.5 million in 2025, even if they also trade Arenado."
This isn't too shocking. Teams certainly would want Fedde and a team likely would take on Matz's contract as well. At this point, everything is in flux in St. Louis.
