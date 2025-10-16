Cardinals Facing Key $40 Million Offseason Decision
The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a rebuild this winter, but it's unclear how hard they're going to lean into that idea.
Still, the Cardinals could look to make a few big moves in the coming months. They're bound to trade a player or two, but they could also hit free agency to add the players they want. The offseason should be exciting, to say the least.
SB Nation's Curt Bishop recently urged the Cardinals to go after a reunion with reliever Ryan Helsley in free agency this winter.
Cardinals could look to reunite with Ryan Helsley in free agency
"The Cardinals sent Helsley to the Mets at the deadline, and his season went south from there. He went 0-3 with a 7.20 ERA in 22 appearances with New York. This almost certainly means he won’t get the multi-year deal he was hoping for this offseason," Bishop wrote. "But we’ve all seen what he can do when he’s right. He’s only a year removed from being the NL Reliever of the Year and setting a franchise record with 49 saves. The 31-year-old right-hander and two-time All-Star’s value has certainly fallen since the trade to the Mets, which means he is likely to receive nothing more than a one-year, 'prove-it' deal.
"He never wanted to leave, and I think it’s clear that the trade affected him one way or another. He wasn’t himself with the Mets, but coming back to St. Louis for a year to rebuild his value might be good for him, and the Cardinals could have a guy at the back end of the bullpen who has done it before and can also show some of the young guys the way.
Re-signing Helsley depends on a few factors for St. Louis.
First, it depends on his price tag. Helsley was likely headed for a huge deal before he collapsed with the New York Mets. After struggling with the Mets, his value has tanked a bit, but there's still a chance he lands a solid contract. If it's anything of substantial value, the Cardinals likely don't make sense as a suitor.
It would also depend how aggressive the Cardinals want to be with their rebuild. If they plan on contending in the next few years, re-signing Helsley makes sense. But if they see this rebuild as a five-year plan, it wouldn't make sense to sign Helsley for a season or two.
