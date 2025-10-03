Cardinals Fan Favorite Predicted To Land Managerial Job With Rangers
The St. Louis Cardinals went 78-84 during the 2025 regular season and finished in fourth place in the National League Central. As a result, they missed the postseason for the third consecutive year. It was the second time in the last three years that they had posted a losing season. Big changes are expected this offseason after Chaim Bloom took over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations.
One thing that will not change, however, is the manager position. Shortly after his introductory press conference, Bloom confirmed that Oli Marmol would remain the team's skipper in 2026.
This obviously closes the door on outside candidates such as Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina or Skip Schumaker. However, Schumaker seems to have the inside track to claim the vacant Texas Rangers managerial position, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Ex-Cardinal Predicted To Land Rangers Managerial Gig
"The Texas Rangers haven't officially named Skip Schumaker their next manager, but with no external candidates currently being considered, the job will be his," Nightengale posted on X.
Schumaker played the first eight seasons of his Major League career with the Cardinals, winning two World Series titles. He also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds. After retiring as a player, he served as the bench coach for the San Diego Padres and briefly returned to St. Louis in the same role before the Miami Marlins hired him to manage.
He was the National League Manager of the Year in 2023 after guiding the Marlins to the postseason, but left after they lost 100 games in 2024. Schumaker then took a job in the Rangers front office for the 2025 season.
With Bruce Bochy now gone, the door is wide open for Schumaker to take the managerial job in Texas. He would certainly be a solid choice given his track record, and Texas could benefit from having a younger manager at the helm for the next few seasons.
As Nightengale notes, there are no other external candidates being considered for the role, so the job is likely to fall to Schumaker.
The Cardinals have chosen to keep Marmol, so the door isn't open for Schumaker to return to St. Louis in any capacity, but he has a very strong chance of landing the job in Texas. We'll see where the Rangers ultimately land.
