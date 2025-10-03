2025 Cardinals Share Shocking Resemblance To Past Infamous Team
The St. Louis Cardinals missed the postseason for the third consecutive year after going 78-84 and finishing in fourth place in the National League Central. Now, they are set to enter a rebuild under Chaim Bloom, their new president of baseball operations. Bloom took over for the recently retired John Mozeliak earlier this week, and there are going to be some tough decisions awaiting him when the offseason begins.
The hope is that the Cardinals can get back into contention in a few short years, but they'll have to focus their attention on building up their farm system and infrastructure before they can win again.
In fact, this year's team shares a lot of similarities to the 2007 team, as pointed out by Thomas Gauvain of Redbird Rants.
2025 Cardinals Share Several Similarities To 2007 Team
"For starters, the 2007 Cardinals and the 2025 Cardinals both finished the season with a record of 78-84. The fact that the two clubs had the same record while entering a transition season is uncanny," Gauvain wrote.
"First, there is a distinct change in leadership at the management level. Following the 2007 season, John Mozeliak would replace the late Walt Jocketty as the club's general manager. This year, Chaim Bloom will supplant Mozeliak as the team's president of baseball operations. Dramatic restructuring should be in order for the Cardinals' front office."
Also similar to 2007 is that the Cardinals have some potential looming trades. After the 2007 season, the team traded Baseball Hall-of-Famer Scott Rolen to the Toronto Blue Jays and Cardinals Hall-of-Famer Jim Edmonds to the San Diego Padres. The Edmonds deal brought World Series hero David Freese to St. Louis.
Third baseman Nolan Arenado is likely to be traded this winter after the Cardinals shopped him last offseason and were unable to find a suitor. Right-hander Sonny Gray has also expressed a willingness to waive his no-trade clause in order to play for a contender.
Both players have no-trade clauses, but the Cardinals may be willing to eat more money on their contracts to facilitate trades this time around. That was one of the reasons Arenado was not dealt last winter.
But like 2007, big changes are coming for St. Louis after a 78-84 finish. It will certainly be interesting to see just how the Cardinals operate this winter and what moves will be made that directly impact the 2026 roster.
