Cardinals Fan-Favorite Talks Finishing His Career With St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals made a great move ahead of the 2024 season reuniting with Lance Lynn.
St. Louis clearly needed to add pitching after a rough 2023 season. Lynn was a guy that quickly signed with the club and he was solid for the franchise. He wasn’t very expensive and logged a 3.84 ERA in 23 starts. It was his best recorded ERA since 2021 when he was an All-Star and had a 2.69 ERA in 28 starts.
He was great last year, but he didn’t land a new opportunity in free agency and ultimately announced his retirement. Lynn talked about the decision and what it meant to finish his career back where it started with St. Louis on MLB Network.
"It meant a lot," Lynn said. "I think that's one of the biggest reasons why I retired, though. I didn't see myself if this was going to be my last year somewhere else, it didn't seem right. You start to look at everything I accomplished last year with 2,000 innings, 2,000 strikeouts and some individual goals with St. Louis and my years there. I was like 'Man, I don't think I can finish anywhere else.'"
Lynn spent 13 years in the big leagues and finished his career with a 3.74 career ERA across 364 total games with the Cardinals, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers. He came home to finish out his career and it couldn't have been a better idea.
