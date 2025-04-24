Cardinals Fan-Favorite Tied Obscure 50-Year MLB Record
The St. Louis Cardinals had another tough day on Wednesday, but there were some positive takeaways.
First and foremost, Miles Mikolas shined as the Cardinals took on the Atlanta Braves. Mikolas pitched six innings against the Braves and didn't allow a run. Mikolas allowed six base hits while striking out two batters and walking two batters.
Mikolas has gotten some negative buzz to kick off the 2025 season, but has given the Cardinals a chance to win in four of his five starts so far this season.
Another interesting tidbit from Wednesday's tilt was that Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar tied a 50-year Major League Baseball record with his eighth leadoff walk, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
"With his leadoff walk today, Lars Nootbaar has tied ... wait for it ... an MLB record previously set 50 years ago," Goold shared. "Nootbaar has 8 leadoff walks in Cardinals' first 25 games to match Davy Lopes' record for most leadoff BB in 1st month. Nootbaar has 6 more games to own record."
Now, that's pretty impressive even if it is obscure.
Nootbaar has done a little bit of everything to kick off the season for the Cardinals. So far this season he has appeared in 24 games and is slashing .239/.381/.402 with four homers, 14 RBIs, three stolen bases, 20 walks, and 14 runs scored.
That's exactly what you want out of a lead-off hitter. Even though his batting average isn't high, he's getting on base at a pretty great clip.
