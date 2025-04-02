Cardinals Legend Had Major Impact On Angels' Mike Trout
The St. Louis Cardinals have two straight games against the Los Angeles Angels.
St. Louis has welcomed the Angels to town after sweeping the Minnesota Twins in the first series of the year. The Cardinals obviously haven't had the same success against the Angels and have suffered back-to-back extra-inning losses.
It's tough the Cardinals have lost the last two games, but it's always fun facing the Angels because of the fact that the team can get a look at superstar outfielder Mike Trout. He's one of the best overall players of his generation and is currently healthy. It's not everyday you get to see someone like him play.
He opened up on Tuesday about his love for St. Louis and one thing he also shared was how important Cardinals legend Albert Pujols has been to him throughout his career, as shared by FOX2 Now's Joey Schneider.
"My career wouldn't be like this, how it is now, without him. Having a mentor like him coming up. Getting to know him a little bit and ask questions. He had all the answers. He experienced everything. It was fun playing with him. It's special to come back and the impact he obviously had on St. Louis. What he meant to this city, this organization, you felt it...You can just tell this is Albert's city."
Hopefully, Trout can stay healthy throughout the season and get back on track this year. It's hard not to root for him.
