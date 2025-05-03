Cardinals Predicted To Cut Ties With All-Star This Summer
Who is still going to be a member of the St. Louis Cardinals when August rolls around?
The 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline will come past on July 31st. Much has been made about star third baseman Nolan Arenado’s future in St. Louis. FanSided’s Christopher Kline weighed in on his future and predicted that he will not stick around with the organization through the summer. and will get traded.
"Now is the time for the Cardinals and Nolan Arenado to part ways," Kline said. "This feels like a must. Arenado has stubbornly avoided certain franchises, but the Cardinals are 14-18 after a loss on Thursday and going nowhere fast. When Chaim Bloom takes over next winter, we can expect a wholesale commitment to boosting the talent pipeline in the Minor Leagues and resetting the deck at the MLB level. If St. Louis isn't going to win games and meaningfully compete, there's hardly a reason for Arenado to stick around and toil on a bad contract...
"Several other contenders (and wannabe contenders), from the Blue Jays to the Tigers to even the Yankees, can probably justify poking around the Arenado marketplace. St. Louis probably won't get the exact return or financial relief it desires, but at a certain point, stubbornness can sink a front office. The Cardinals need to move in a new direction, opening up more opportunities for young talent and building torward the future. Arenado works against those goals, and this season is going nowhere rather quickly. Call it in."
At this point, this seems like a pretty safe bet that a move will happen unless the Cardinals start to turn things around and gain ground in the standings.
