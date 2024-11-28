Cardinals Five-Time Silver Slugger Linked To Surprising AL East Team
Will the St. Louis Cardinals swing a deal involving a star slugger this winter?
There has been a lot of talk around the Cardinals this offseason already and most of it has centered around the future of star third baseman Nolan Arenado. The five-time Silver Slugger Award winner still is among the best third basemen in baseball and has three years left on a $260 million deal.
If the Cardinals are going to trade anyone, he would be their best piece to move. CBS Sports’ Matt Snyder put together a list of 10 potential landing spots and suggested the surprising Toronto Blue Jays as an option.
“The Jays are in a tough spot in that they are trying to convince Vladimir Guerrero Jr. they are doing enough to contend so that he'll sign a long-term contract extension,” Snyder said. “They're also trying hard to convince Juan Soto they are set up well enough that he'll sign there. If you're going all-in, it can't hurt to make a play for Arenado.
“Ernie Clement is currently slotted in at third, but he's a utility man. Arenado could stay at third here beside Bo Bichette -- who is surely in line for a bounce-back season here in his final year before free agency -- with Guerrero at first.”
The Blue Jays seemed like they would be among the top contenders in the American League in 2024 and yet they finished in last place in the division. It seems like the team may be preparing to make another run with the current core and adding Arenado could be a good way to get back to the playoffs.
Toronto shocked the baseball world in a negative way throughout the 2024 season. Could the club make a big move now to right the ship?
