Cardinals Star On Trade Block Linked To Mets If Pete Alonso Leaves
The St. Louis Cardinals' biggest decision of the offseason surely will revolve around the future of star third baseman Nolan Arenado.
He has been everything the Cardinals could've hoped for after landing him ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball campaign. Since then, he has earned three All-Star nods and two Gold Glove Awards while being a leader within the clubhouse.
Arenado still is one of the best third basemen in baseball and is under contract for three more seasons which has led to a lot of trade speculation. There is no guarantee that he is going to be moved. It seems like there is a good chance of a trade, but there is no guarantee, especially because he has a no-trade clause.
While this is the case, CBS Sports' Matt Snyder put together a list of 10 hypothetical landing spots for the star slugger and mentioned the New York Mets as a fit.
"Pete Alonso is a free agent while the Mets are hot on the trail of Soto," Snyder said. "This means the Mets surely wouldn't be a factor here until after at least Soto is signed and maybe even after Alonso signs. If the Mets bring back Alonso, it doesn't really seem like there's a fit with Arenado. If Alonso signs elsewhere -- yes, even if the Mets land Soto -- Arenado would work.
"Mark Vientos, coming off a breakout power season with 27 homers and 71 RBI in 111 games, is probably better suited to play first base than third long term. Moving him across the diamond and putting Arenado at third works. The component of going to a contender would be satisfied with the Mets' run to the (National League Championship Series) last year in addition to how they appear set up for the future."
Keep an eye on him as the offseason starts to heat up.
