Cardinals Found Next St. Louis Star Thanks To Firesale
The St. Louis Cardinals moved on from Ryan Helsley this summer and yet St. Louis has still be strong at the end of games.
Helsley was one of the most talked about pieces ahead of the trade deadline. Last year, the former Cardinals closer won the 2024 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award. Helsley was phenomenal. He had one of the best seasons for a relief pitcher in St. Louis history.
It seemed like a safe bet that he was going to be traded during the offseaosn, but the Cardinals opted against it. Right when it was shared that the guys with no-trade clauses weren't leaving, the Cardinals didn't blow up the roster with the hope of one last run. St. Louis looked good for much of the first half of the season, but things changed ahead of the trade deadline and Helsley ended up getting traded to the New York Mets.
Did Cardinals make right decision to ship Ryan Helsley out of town?
With Helsley no longer in town, the Cardinals have turned to JoJo Romero at the end of games and at least in the short term, there hasn't been any dropoff. Romero has made three appearances since the trade deadline and has allowed one run in 3 1/3 innings pitched. On top of this, he has two saves, and a win.
Helsley has thrived since landing with the Mets as well. Before being traded, Helsley made it clear that he would be open to a conversation about a return to St. Louis this upcoming offseason in free agency. He continued to talk about this idea as the deadline approached. Helsley had said on numerous occasions that he wanted to stay in St. Louis and potentially even work out an extension.
Although the Cardinals didn't oblige, we may be seeing another star develop with Romero. He has a 2.09 ERA overall in 44 appearances this season for the Cardinals. If the Cardinals could also bring back Helsley next offseason, it would be a pretty quick trip toward another stellar bullpen for the 2026 season and beyond.
It's far too early to go out on a limb and talk about Helsley future in free agency. But, at the very least, Romero is shining in his new role with the All-Star out of town in New York.
