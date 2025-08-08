Cardinals Legend Returning To St. Louis In Surprise Role
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to take on the Chicago Cubs this weekend and there's going to be a familiar face in town.
St. Louis is set to begin a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs and a team legend will be back in the dugout as the Cardinals attempt to get back above .500. Right now, the Cardinals have a 58-58 record. The Cardinals have a slight chance of making the playoffs, but this is the type of series that could at least inject some energy into the club as a whole, as well as the crowd.
This is especially going to be the case with an old friend back in town.
Cardinals legend returning as St. Louis prepares for Cubs showdown
The Athletic's Katie Woo reported on Friday that Cardinals legend Yadier Molina will be returning to the organization and in the dugout on the coaching staff for the first time since he retired.
"Former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina will be in uniform as a member of the major-league coaching staff for the team’s upcoming three-game series against the Chicago Cubs, manager Oli Marmol said Friday," Woo said. "It will be Molina’s first public appearance as a member of the organization since he retired in 2022. Molina, who spent his entire 19-year career with St. Louis, will be in the Cardinals dugout as part of Marmol’s staff for Friday and Saturday’s games.
"He informed president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and Marmol earlier in the season that he would attend the series, and the three quickly agreed to have Molina in the dugout as a guest coach. 'He reached out to (Mozeliak) and me, asking what we thought about him being in uniform,' Marmol said to The Athletic. ‘My response was an easy one: Absolutely.'"
Shortly afterward, the Cardinals organization announced the Molina news as well.
"Welcome back, Yadi! Yadier Molina will be in uniform in the Cardinals dugout as a guest coach tonight and Saturday night," the Cardinals announced.
There has been chatter over the last few years about Molina's role in the organization and the possibility of him stepping into a larger one at some point, including the manager job. Molina has been clear that he wants to be a big league manager one day and unsurprisingly speculation has been out there about St. Louis. That's a different story in itself. All in all, this weekend, the legend returns.
More MLB: Cardinals No. 2 Prospect Pushing Hard For MLB Promotion