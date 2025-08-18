Cardinals Get Good News About Offseason Reunion
The St. Louis Cardinals traded away some important bullpen arms this summer, but it sounds like there's a possibility at least one of them could come back this upcoming offseason when free agency gets here.
St. Louis traded Phil Maton, Ryan Helsley, and Steven Matz away because all of them are heading to the open market and there's no guarantee that any would've stuck around. Especially with the Cardinals seemingly approaching a full-scale rebuild, it made more sense to trade the veterans away now and cash in rather than risking losing them for nothing.
Maton, Helsley, and Matz all were big pieces for St. Louis. Before being traded, Maton had a 2.35 ERA in 40 appearances for the Cardinals. Helsley had a 3.00 ERA in 36 appearances for St. Louis this year. Matz had a 3.44 ERA mainly out of the bullpen for the Cardinals in 32 appearances after switching roles for the organization. All played a big role for the Cardinals, but are with the Texas Rangers, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox now.
Could the Cardinals end up getting any of the three back this offseason? The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold was asked specifically about Maton and said he wouldn't rule out a reunion at this point.
Will Cardinals reunite with Phil Maton in free agency?
"I would not, at this moment, rule it out," Goold said. "There is a fondness for Maton after finally signing him, and we'll see what he's seeking this winter. A match is obvious to see, for sure."
The Cardinals signed Maton late before the 2025 season got here. He landed a one-year, $2 million deal with St. Louis and thrived in the role. It's far too early to know how much he would cost on the open market this winter, but he proved he can have success in St. Louis and has struggled since joining the Rangers so maybe his price tag won't be too high. If he can be around the same price, it absolutely would make sense to bring him back and even so if he's a bit more expensive.
It's not every day you find a guy like Maton in the weeds. The Cardinals did just that. It would be great to bring him back this winter but will upcoming president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom be interested?
