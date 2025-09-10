Insider Explains Cardinals' Sudden Liam Doyle Decision
If you're a St. Louis Cardinals fan, there's a lot to like about the future of the organization down in the minors right now.
Bear with me for a minute. Sure, the goal of the game is to win as many games as possible in the big leagues, make the playoffs, and win the World Series. St. Louis has floated around .500 all season and right now is at 72-74 with a couple of weeks left in the regular season. It's not what you want to see, although it is better than some projected heading into the campaign.
The Cardinals last made the playoffs in 2022 when they won 93 games. In 2023, they followed up with 71 wins. Last year, the Cardinals had 83 wins. This year, they are scratching and clawing their way right around .500.
The Cardinals promoted Liam Doyle to Double-A this week
Although the last two seasons didn't go the way fans hoped, it did lead to No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt and No. 2 prospect Liam Doyle getting drafted by the team. There's already been plenty said about Wetherholt. For Doyle, he's the team's top pitching prospect now and just made his professional debut last weekend with the Class-A Palm Beach Cardinals. This week, the Cardinals already announced that Doyle is being promoted up to the Double-A Springfield Cardinals.
Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch held a question-and-answer with fans and was asked about Doyle and noted how the promotion will allow him to get experience in a "higher-stakes" environment in the Double-A playoffs.
"He was moved up from Single A Palm Beach today, allowing him to join Springfield for the final week of the regular season and a week ahead of the start of the Texas League playoffs," Guerrero said. "...I don’t see Doyle’s debut in pro ball and promotion to Springfield to pitch in Double-A as odd or out of the ordinary because of the injuries that have hurt the Cardinals farm system. They’re obviously going to be mindful of the lefty’s workload. His debut made sense to get him innings in pro ball, and the promotion allows him to continue pitching and get experience in a higher-stakes environment since Springfield will be appearing in the postseason."
When the news was announced that Doyle was moving up to Double-A, it came somewhat as a surprise. He was drafted a few months ago and just made his pro debut. But, as Guerrero noted, the promotion allows him to continue the season at a level with more stakes. Plus, Palm Beach's season is over now.
More MLB: Cardinals Announce Painful Masyn Winn Injury Update