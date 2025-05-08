Cardinals Get Summer Prediction Involving 4 Key Pieces
The St. Louis Cardinals have the talent needed to make some noise in the Nationa League Central.
St. Louis is 19-19 on the season so far and is in a three-way tie for second place in the division. Even with all of the negative buzz of the season so far the Cardinals remain just three games back of the Chicago Cubs for the top spot in the division. The Cardinals are red-hot right now and have won five straight games.
Even with the recent success, trade buzz continues to run rampant. For example, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly gave each teams grades for their performance so far this season and gave the Cardinals a "C" and still mentioned Ryan Helsley, Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, and Erick Fedde as trade candidates.
"St. Louis Cardinals: C," Kelly said. "Considering they are only a few games under .500, the Cardinals aren't out of the NL Central race this early in the season. But if you made us guess, a team that has acknowledged it's more focused on 2026 than 2025 is going to be selling this summer. Ryan Helsley, Erick Fedde, Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray could all be trade candidates, although the final two have no-trade clauses. Perhaps most concerning from a long-term perspective is that Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman, among others, aren't developing into the franchise pillars the team once thought they could be."
It's not too big of a shock. But, if the Cardinals keep winning they will shut up all of the speculation.
