Cardinals Given Surprisingly Favorable Odds To Win NL Central Title This Season
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't won the National League Central since 2022, when legends Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were still with the team.
After finishing with the franchise's worst record (71-91) in 33 years two seasons ago and missing an NL Wild Card spot by six games in 2024, the pressure is on for the Cardinals to turn things around in 2025.
Despite having a similar roster to last year's 83-79 record Cardinals, St. Louis could shockingly make a run for the division throne this upcoming season, at least that's what one insider recently predicted.
"The Cardinals appear to be mired in the middle of their self-proclaimed transition season, not quite rebuilding, but certainly not all-in either," The Athletic's Katie Woo wrote Monday after predicting that St. Louis will finish 2nd in NL Central this season behind the hated Chicago Cubs. Woo projects that the Cardinals have an 18.8% chance to win the division, compared to Chicago's 47.3% and that the 11-time World Series champions will accomplish a 79-83 record behind the Cubs' 84-78 record.
After Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced an organizational reset last fall, dreams of St. Louis returning dominance in 2025 were placed on hold. The club's youth-laden roster has high hopes for this season but outside expectations are low.
"They were unable to trade Nolan Arenado (even after four months of trying), they did not want to trade their All-Star closer in Ryan Helsley, and Sonny Gray and (Willson) Contreras preferred not to be traded at all (and have full no-trade clauses to ensure that)," Woo continued. "Now, St. Louis will hope a healthy Contreras and a bounce-back season from Arenado can keep its division hopes alive, while relying on players such as Jordan Walker, Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar to take major steps forward."
It's safe to say this year's Cardinals don't have much to lose after the two previous disappointing seasons. Fans are frustrated and prepared to for their beloved ballclub to miss the playoffs in 2025.
Hopefully, Gold Glove defender Brendan Donovan and the rest of the youthful Cardinals roster will shock people this upcoming season. It won't be easy but the best fans in baseball deserve to see St. Louis reclaim the NL Central throne in 2025.
