Cardinals Continue To Alienate 'Best Fans In Baseball' With Stagnant Front Office
The St. Louis Cardinals trail the New York Yankees with the second-most World Series title at 11 but it could be a while before they return to the fall classic.
Since Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak assumed his position in 2017, the Cardinals haven't won a National League pennant.
Fortunately, Mozeliak will be replaced by former Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom in 2026. Until then, it looks as if the Cardinals won't change much.
"This is going to be a long year," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote Tuesday when describing the Cardinals' predicament heading into this year's spring training. "The Cardinals spiraled in 2023, finishing in last place for the first time since 1990. They didn't exactly recover in 2024, going just 83-79. The franchise thus has the right idea to want to transition to a new era, but the actual change-over won't happen until after 2025."
The Cardinals were expected to trade several stars this winter as they embark on a rebuilding journey. Unfortunately, St. Louis hasn't been able to move its top trade chip, Nolan Arenado, this winter and with spring training only days away, the once well-respected franchise is running out of time.
"Until then, 'hurry up and wait' seems to be the plan," Rymer continued. "This puts the quote-unquote best fans in baseball in a tough spot, which is to say nothing of Nolan Arenado. The poor guy needs to have been traded yesterday."
After the Cardinals set record lows for attendance at Busch Stadium last season, it's troubling that the front office doesn't appear eager to follow through with the organizational reset it promised St. Louis fans shortly after the 2024 season ended.
Cardinals fans will continue to show up for their beloved team in 2025. However, St. Louis could set a new record for lack of attendance if the club's youth-laden core doesn't elevate its game this upcoming season.
