Cardinals Given Update On Blockbuster Trade Possibility
Will the St. Louis Cardinals trade a franchise cornerstone this season?
That has been a topic that has been talked about a lot no matter what the team has done. Whether St. Louis has been racking up wins -- like it is right now -- or if the team was ice-cold, trades have been the big topic of the season. Or, the lack-there-of.
Nolan Arenado didn't get moved during the offseason and all season to this point Major League Baseball writers, analysts, and experts alike have all tried their hands at mock trades or other things of that nature with the idea of where he should go. But, it really doesn't seem like anything is imminent at all. Especially with the team being one of the hottest teams in baseball right now.
USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale weighed in on the topic on Sunday and shared that there is no interest around the league right now for a trade.
"The St. Louis Cardinals are not receiving any interest in third baseman Nolan Arenado after he rejected trades this winter to the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels," Nightengale said.
This isn't too shocking. If he is going to get moved, it likely would be closer to the trade deadline during the summer. But, even with that being the case, the Cardinals are just two games out of first place right now and are playing great baseball right now. Maybe the trade speculation can go away for a bit now.