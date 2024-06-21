Cardinals Gold Glove Award Winner Linked To Rangers In Trade By Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals seem like one of the most likely options in the National League to buy at the trade deadline.
St. Louis completely has turned things around over the last month and now has a real chance at making a run at a postseason spot. The Cardinals currently hold a National League Wild Card spot and seem to be trending in the right direction.
The Cardinals currently are a .500 baseball team at 37-37 but there is real reason for hope for the club. St. Louis is loaded with talent and the National League is having a down year overall. The Cardinals should consider adding this summer rather than holding a firesale.
While this is the case, multiple St. Louis players have been mentioned as trade options for other clubs by The Athletic's Jim Bowden. He even mentioned Brendan Donovan as a trade candidate for the reigning champion Texas Rangers.
"Position targets: Middle reliever (and) bench bat," Bowden said. "Bench bat: Brendan Donovan, Eddie Rosario, Gavin Sheets, (and) Tommy Pham...The Rangers are simply hoping they can get Jacob deGrom, Tyler Mahle, Max Scherzer, Cody Bradford, and Josh Jung off the (Injured List) in time to make a strong run over the last two months of the season. They're expected to tweak the roster with bench and middle-relief upgrades."
Donovan is in his third season with the Cardinals and has been great. He can play all over the field and already has one Gold Glove award under his belt. At this point, it would be surprising to see him get moved.
