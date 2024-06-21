Ex-Cardinals Fan-Favorite On Trade Block; Will St. Louis Reunite At Deadline?
The St. Louis Cardinals are looking like a team that could compete for a postseason spot late into the 2024 season.
St. Louis has been one of the best teams in baseball over the last month and got itself back to .500 with a 37-37 record. The Cardinals currently hold the No. 2 National League Wild Card spot and if they can keep up their recent level of play could compete for the National League Central title.
The Cardinals have started to put it together and certainly look like a team that will buy at the trade deadline rather than subtract. If that does end up being the case, adding to the starting rotation should be the club's No. 1 priority.
St. Louis' rotation has taken a step forward this season, but it isn't at full strength with Steven Matz out with an injury. The Cardinals should look to improve the rotation and a reunion with a former fan-favorite could make a lot of sense.
Former Cardinals hurler Jack Flaherty has had a resurgent season with the Detroit Tigers this season and has been mentioned as a trade option on numerous occasions. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter even called him the fourth-best pitcher who could be moved.
"If the Detroit Tigers ultimately decide to sell, Jack Flaherty will be the top rental starter on the market this summer," Reuter said. "Still only 28 years old, he looked like an ace on the rise when he put together a brilliant second half for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019 to finish fourth in NL Cy Young voting in his age-23 season.
"However, injuries limited him to 154.2 total innings over the next three seasons, and while he stayed healthy last year, the results were hit-and-miss as he finished with a 4.99 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, and 148 strikeouts in 144.1 innings with the Cardinals and Orioles. The Tigers rolled the dice on a one-year, $14 million deal in free agency and he has been terrific, ranking among the AL leaders in ERA (3.01, ninth), WHIP (0.95, fifth), strikeouts (100, third) and strikeouts per nine innings (11.6, second)."
If Flaherty actually is available, he is a familiar option who certainly could help bolster the starting rotation. St. Louis has a chance to make it back to the postseason and landing someone like Flaherty could help put it over the top.
