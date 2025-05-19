Cardinals Gold Glove Winner Retiring After 11-Year MLB Career
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals has decided to hang up his cleats and announce his retirement from Major League Baseball.
Former Cardinals infielder Kolten Wong announced his retirement at the University of Hawaii on Sunday, as shared by MLB Trade Rumors' Nick Deeds and Spectrum News' Brian McInnis.
"Veteran infielder Kolten Wong announced his retirement from professional baseball earlier today at his alma mater, University of Hawaii, as relayed by Brian McInnis of Spectrum News," Deeds shared. "Wong was in town to throw out the first pitch at a game against UC San Diego.
"Pretty much right now, I’m done,” Wong said, as relayed by McInnis. “I’ve kind of come to the conclusion that I’m probably going to be hanging them up. It’s just one of those things where, the game how it’s going now, there’s no sense of chasing (it). … I’m a dad now, yes, I’m enjoying that. I’m trying to be the best big league dad that I can be. So I’m going to stick to that."
Wong was selected in the first round of the 2011 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft and made his big league debut in St. Louis in 2013. He spent the first eight years of his career in St. Louis before spending time the Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners, and Los Angeles Dodgers.
He won two Gold Glove Awards as as member of the Cardinals and developed into a fan-favorite throughout his time in St. Louis.
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Hurler DFA'd After Disastrous Start To 2025 Season