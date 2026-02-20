2 Beloved Cardinals Figures Joining St. Louis at Spring Training

The St. Louis Cardinals may have a rough road ahead for the 2026 season. They have entered a full rebuild that will likely take a few years at least. But there are still things for fans to look forward to.

Several young players will finally get the opportunity to play more, and that includes top prospect JJ Wetherholt. In addition, franchise legend Yadier Molina is back with the team in an advisory role and will work with the catchers.

However, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch announced that two more fan favorites will be back at spring camp soon.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Potential impact of Cardinals alumni returning

St. Louis' Adam Wainwright hits during MLB's Home Run Derby X at Principal Park on Aug. 30, 2025, in Des Moines. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"[Kolten] Wong will travel from his home in Hawaii to join the growing list of Cardinals alumni invited to join the team this spring and contributor as a guest instructor," Goold wrote.

"Adam Wainwright has also accepted an invitation to join the coaches and the camp, and the 200-game winner is expected to be with team toward the end of the camp in March."

In addition to Wainwright and Wong, 2011 World Series MVP David Freese has been invited to spring camp for the second straight year.

Wainwright made his mark when he famously closed out the 2006 NLCS and World Series. He later became a starter and was a three-time All-Star and two-time 20-game winner. He also won a ring 2011 despite missing the whole year due to Tommy John surgery.

He can bring a lot of knowledge and guide the team's young pitchers as they prepare for the 2026 season. Left-hander Matthew Liberatore was even Wainwright's teammate in 2022 and 2023.

Wong wasn't a household name, but after being infamously picked off to end Game 4 of the 2013 World Series, he was a Rookie of the Year candidate in 2014. He won two Gold Gloves with St. Louis as well.

He was mainly known for his defense, but he also had a clutch walk-off home run in the 2014 NLCS. He can work with the team's young infielders and share his knowledge of defense with them.

Wainwright and Wong are confirmed. It remains to be seen if Freese will rejoin this spring, but the Cardinals will have some popular faces around at camp in the next few weeks.

More MLB: Predicting Cardinals' Next Moves with Spring Training Games Starting