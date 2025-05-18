Inside The Cardinals

Ex-Cardinals Hurler DFA'd After Disastrous Start To 2025 Season

The former Cardinal is now available...

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 6, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals hat and gloves lay in the dugout at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Mar 6, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals hat and gloves lay in the dugout at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
In this story:

One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals is available after being designated for assignment on Sunday.

Former Cardinals pitcher Kyle Gibson signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles just about one week before Opening Day came around to kick off the 2025 Major League Baseball season. He signed with the Orioles on March 21st and began the season in the minors as he had to get up to speed after signing late.

Gibson eventually was brought up to the big league club and made four starts while pitching to a 16.78 ERA and 10-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 12 1/3 innings pitched.

Unfortunately, he didn't get off to the same start as he did last year with the Cardinals and the Orioles opted to DFA him on Sunday, as shared by USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.

"The Baltimore Orioles, who signed veteran starter Kyle Gibson to one-year, $5.25 million this spring, cuts ties with him after 4 starts and 12.1 innings (0-3, 16.78 ERA)," Nightengale said.

The Orioles officially announced the move on social media.

Gibson now is 37 years old and is a 13-year big league veteran. He spent the 2024 season in St. Louis and had a respectable 4.24 ERA in 30 starts. It actually was his lowest ERA recorded since being named an All-Star in 2021. The Cardinals turned down his club option for the 2025 season and unfortunately it's looking like the right move.

More MLB: Red-Hot Cardinals Should Bring 4-Time All-Star To St. Louis

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News