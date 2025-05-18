Ex-Cardinals Hurler DFA'd After Disastrous Start To 2025 Season
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals is available after being designated for assignment on Sunday.
Former Cardinals pitcher Kyle Gibson signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles just about one week before Opening Day came around to kick off the 2025 Major League Baseball season. He signed with the Orioles on March 21st and began the season in the minors as he had to get up to speed after signing late.
Gibson eventually was brought up to the big league club and made four starts while pitching to a 16.78 ERA and 10-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 12 1/3 innings pitched.
Unfortunately, he didn't get off to the same start as he did last year with the Cardinals and the Orioles opted to DFA him on Sunday, as shared by USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Baltimore Orioles, who signed veteran starter Kyle Gibson to one-year, $5.25 million this spring, cuts ties with him after 4 starts and 12.1 innings (0-3, 16.78 ERA)," Nightengale said.
The Orioles officially announced the move on social media.
Gibson now is 37 years old and is a 13-year big league veteran. He spent the 2024 season in St. Louis and had a respectable 4.24 ERA in 30 starts. It actually was his lowest ERA recorded since being named an All-Star in 2021. The Cardinals turned down his club option for the 2025 season and unfortunately it's looking like the right move.
